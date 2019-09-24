Zarif, Mogherini discuss ways to preserve JCPOA

During the meeting, which was held in New York on Monday on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two sides reviewed ways to keep the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The meeting came after the leaders of the E3 (the UK, France and Germany) in a joint statement put the blame on Iran for involvement in Yemen's recent retaliatory attacks that targeted Saudi Arabia’s major oil facilities.

The statement said, “The time has come for Iran to accept negotiation on a long-term framework for its nuclear program as well as on issues related to regional security.”

Reacting to the statement, Zarif took to Twitter and wrote, "E3's paralysis in fulfilling their obligations without US permission has been clear since May 2018."

"No new deal before compliance w/ current one," he added.

Zarif is in New York as part of the Iranian delegation participating at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. President Rouhani is scheduled to deliver a speech at the high-level General Debate, which will kick off today (Sep. 24).

The Iranian foreign minister, who landed in New York has held separate talks with his counterparts from Austria, Oman, and France and the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini.

MNA/4727044