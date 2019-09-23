Rouhani was doubtful about making NY trip: Govt. spox

“President Rouhani decided to make the trip to be the Iranians’ voice,” he added.

As scheduled, the president will hold 13 meetings with senior officials from various countries besides international media to prove the rightfulness of the Iranian nation, he said.

“In contrast to Iran, the US is the most isolated now in the world,” Rabeie said. “Resistance is ever-increasing and the world’s public opinion supports Iran.”

He noted that Iran has never started a war, neither has it used weapons of mass destruction. Iran has always defended its interests with all of its power, the spokesman stressed.

He underlined that no meeting is scheduled to be held between Rouhani and Trump during the New York visit and Iran will hold talks only in case the US returns to the JCPOA and removes all the imposed sanctions.

As the spokesperson informed and according to the announcement made by Iran Maritime and Port Organization, the seized British oil tanker is passing its legal procedures to be released.

Rouhani left Tehran for New York at the head of a high-ranking political delegations this morning to attend the 74th annual meeting of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Rouhani said he would present an initiative to the UNGA called ‘Hormuz Peace Endeavor’ (HOPE), which invites all Persian Gulf littoral states to participate in preserving security in the region.

“UN General Assembly is a perfect opportunity for nations, including Iran, to express their views. And [for us] to explain to the world about the unjust measures being implemented against the Iranian nation, as well as the complicated regional issues,” Rouhani said in Tehran before departing for US.

“This year's trip to New York bears particular importance. We felt that Americans do not want the Iranian delegation to interact in the United Nations, or that they are afraid, or that our remarks are too bitter for them to hear, and they may have reasons to prevent our speech from influencing US public opinion. If they don't want this, we have to insist to go there at different levels.”

Delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly, meeting with heads of some Asian and European countries as well as UN secretary general are on President Rouhani's agenda during the visit.

