Top economic council extends CBI authorities to manage foreign currencies market

The 39th session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination was held on Saturday, which was chaired by President Hassan Rouhani.

During the top economic council decided to extend the authorities of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) for managing the exchange market for the purpose of stability in the market.

The Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati recently said that the country’s economy is more stable now compared to last year as inflation rate loses momentum.

The achievement comes as a result of the proper measures that the CBI took to keep the situation in the foreign currencies market under control.

Hemmati said on August 31 that as a result of the proper policies that the CBI took in monetary and foreign currency field, the situation of the country’s economy is returning to normal despite being under the most unprecedented sanctions.

KI/4717550