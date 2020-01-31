Jerusalem al-Quds not for sale: Senior cleric

He named Trump's Deal of Century "a betrayal and a disgrace', saying "it is a unilateral decision by the Israeli regime and the US and some Arab countries."

"The Palestinian nation will reject the plan, for sure, and will continue the fight to end this occupation," he added.

"Enemies seek to disarm the Resistance and put pressure on it but Americans must know that this may not come true," the senior cleric noted.

Reiterating that the US plots are doomed to failure, he said "by getting united and supporting those who seek freedom, we will neutralize conspiracies of the occupiers, for we are not the terrorists here, but the ones fighting the terrorists."

He further stressed that the United States would "take the dream of implementing the so-called Deal of Century to the grave."

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called deal of the century, negotiated with Israel but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with Washington in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Turkey, Syria and Lebanon.

