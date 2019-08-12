  1. Politics
Iran believes in political solutions for regional crises

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Assistant in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji said that Iran believes in political solutions for solving different regional crises, including in Yemen.

He made the remarks Sunday in a meeting with the spokesman of Ansarullah movement Mohammad Abdul Salam in Tehran.

The situation in Yemen should be solved through Yemeni-Yemeni talks, highlighted Khaji. Voicing Iran’s support for the Stockholm agreement, he appreciated Ansarullah for abiding by its commitments unilaterally and called on the international community to put pressure on Saudi Arabia to respect its words under the agreement.

Referring to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen, Khaji said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its efforts to remove the blockade imposed on Yemen to send humanitarian aid to the country.

The Yemeni spokesman, for his part, appreciated Iran’s political and humanitarian supports, while also briefing Khaji on the latest developments in Yemen and the prospect of a political solution as well as the latest humanitarian situation in the country.

On Sunday, Abdul Salam had also met with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif. "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always supported a Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue and the full implementation of the agreements signed in Stockholm," said Zarif in the meeting.

