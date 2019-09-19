Envoy condemns UAE, Israeli accusations against Iran at IAEA conf.

He said that the regime in Tel Aviv as always tried to divert attention from its barbaric and inhumane behaviors towards Palestinian nation and other Middle Eastern states and it is a source of crisis, instability, and anger in the recent history of the region.

It is ridiculous to see a regime which has violated all non-proliferation and disarmament treaties shamelessly advises a country whose facilities are under close supervision of the IAEA, he said, noting that all Iranian nuclear activities are conducted in the most transparent manner.

The envoy urged the Israeli regime to abandon its nuclear weapons, join NPT without delay, and allow IAEA inspectors into all its nuclear facilities.

Gharibabadi also rejected irrelevant and unfounded claims of UAE representative, saying that Iran has observed the highest standards in the construction and commissioning of its nuclear facilities.

Iran has a transparent and well-established nuclear program, he said recommending newcomers to the nuclear field in the region, including UAE, to show maximum transparency and avoid any diversion in their peaceful program.

He went on to say that Iran has proved to be the main source of stability and security in the region as was shown in defeating terrorist groups in the region which were supported by some countries in and out of the region. “These administrations have clearly and repeatedly shown that they never hesitate to carry out aggression against other countries and enter devastating wars, and even use recognized terrorist groups such as ISIL and Al-Qaeda to achieve their illegitimate aims.”

MNA/IRN 83481500