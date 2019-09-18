‘Smart’ Yemenis used their ‘right to self-defense’: MP

“Despite lack of facilities, Yemen has smart people. They adopted a clever retaliatory measure in recent days and used their right to self-defense,” Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Wednesday.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement and their allies in the Yemeni army deployed as many as 10 drones to bomb Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities run by the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco before dawn Saturday. US and its allies rushed to blame Iran for the attacks without providing any credible evidence.

“Yemen’s measure was a reaction to various illegal actions and war crimes of Saudi Arabia and had nothing to do with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Boroujerdi added.

“No Iranian forces are in Yemen,” highlighted the MP, adding that Yemen's recent retaliatory measure was based on its own domestic capabilities.

He went on to stress that “American and Saudi officials and their allies are trying to establish ‘maximum deceit’ along with the ‘maximum pressure’ against the Iranian nation because they are in a position of failure.”

The unprecedented attack knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output, or 5% of global supply, prompting Saudi and US officials to claim without any evidence that it probably originated from Iraq or Iran.

In reaction to US baseless accusations, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that "These comments and measures seem to be plans of secret organizations and intelligence services to tarnish the image of a country in a bid to prepare the ground for measures in the future. Americans are pursuing a policy dubbed ‘maximum pressure’ which has now turned into ‘maximum deceit’ due to its failures."

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of its vassal states in waging war on Yemen since March 2015 to reinstall former president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who resigned from presidency and fled to Riyadh in January 2015 amid popular outcry over corruption and mismanagement of the economy. Yemen's Ansarullah forces then took over state matters to prevent the country from descending into chaos.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the Saudi-led war has claimed the lives of over 60,000 Yemenis since January 2016.

The war has taken a heavy toll on the country’s infrastructure, destroying hospitals, schools, and factories. The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.

