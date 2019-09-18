Oil is not a weapon, says min. Zanganeh

He made the remark in response to a question about the US’ anti-Iran position on the recent attack on Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco by Yemen's Ansarullah movement.

“The Americans are concerned about the security and safety of oil distribution, and we have always said that for the safety and interests of producers and customers, oil must not be wielded as a weapon,” Zanganeh said.

“Oil is not a weapon, but a public commodity needed by all. It must be allowed to be freely traded in markets,” he added.

Zanganeh then announced that Iran’s production at the South Pars gas field will reach 750 million square meters by the year end.

He said he has no information regarding the reports on Saudi Arabia’s request to import gasoline from Iran.

