Saudi $100s bln arms purchases failed to intercept drone attacks from Yemen: Zarif

"US is in denial if it thinks that Yemeni victims of 4.5 yrs of the worst war crimes wouldn't do all to strike back. Perhaps it's embarrassed that $100s of blns of its arms didn't intercept Yemeni fire. But blaming Iran won't change that. Ending the war=only solution for all," the top Iranian diplomat has written in a post on his Twitter account in reaction to the latest US accusations against Tehran.

Iran has strongly denied any involvement in the Saturday drone attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

