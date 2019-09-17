Iran, China discuss cinematic coop.

Explaining policies of the country in regard with cinema, Entezami emphasized on the importance of boosting cinematic exchanges between the two nations and said that Cinema Organization of Iran is ready to sign MoUs, especially on joint productions.

He also stressed on the distribution and screening of Iranian films in China and Chinese movies in Iran.

Welcoming the issue of collaboration, Chang Hua expressed his interest in Iranian culture and referred to the cinema as a means to help people of the two countries know each other better.

“I have only been to Iran for a few months but already have got attracted to Iran and its culture,” he said, noting that he was determined to pursue the signing of MoUs in the field of mutual collaboration in cinema affairs.

