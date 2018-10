Kim Jiseok Award was presented to Iran-Afghanistan joint co-production ‘Rona, Azim's Mother’, directed by Jamshid Mahmoudi, a stirring and beautifully acted drama about the plight of a family of Afghan refugees living in Iran, realized with great economy and emotional power.

The 23rd edition of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) opened Oct. 4 as Typhoon Kong-rey approached the South Korean port city and wrapped up on October 13.

LR/4428386