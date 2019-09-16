Iran’s ‘Platform’ nominated at Raindance filmfest in UK

Directed by Sahar Mosayebi, Iranian feature ‘Platform’ has received a nomination for the ‘Discovery Award' in the \Best Debut Feature’ section at the 27th edition of Raindance Film Festival in London.

‘Platform’ is the story of Shahrbanu, Sohaila, and Elaheh Mansourian, three sisters who are Wushu fighters. Born into a poor family, their father made them work in the fields to support the family. When their father left, they sought a better life – and joined the Iranian national Wushu team.

The film has won several national and international awards, notable among them is the best director award at the Cinema d’iDEA Film Festival in Italy.

Raindance Film Festival is the largest independent film festival in the UK, currently rated top 10 international film festival for filmmakers to consider, according to studiobinder.

Raindance Film Festival is officially recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences USA, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the British Independent Film Awards. Selected shorts will qualify for Oscar and BAFTA considerations.

