‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ goes to Lund Fantastic filmfest. in Sweden

Written and directed by Alireza Ghasemi, ‘Better than Neil Armstrong’ is the story of four kids who start their journey to the moon with the mission of finding a mysterious place called ‘The Redland’ but the gates of The Redland are being guarded by a mischievous snake.

The Lund International Fantastic Film Festival is a popular film festival in Lund in southern Sweden that mainly shows fantasy, science fiction or horror films.

Founded in 1995, the festival aims to help stretch the limits of the imagination, and to reinforce the intrinsic value of imagination in films, according to the event’s website.

The 25th edition of Lund International Fantastic Film Festival will take place between Sept. 27th and October 5th, 2019.

