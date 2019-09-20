  1. Culture
20 September 2019 - 17:00

Farnoosh Abedi’s 'The Servant' goes to Rhode Island Festival

Farnoosh Abedi’s 'The Servant' goes to Rhode Island Festival

TEHRAN, Sep. 20 (MNA) – 'The Servant', a short animation written, directed and produced by Farnoosh Abedi will take part at the Rhode Island International Festival (RIIFF) in the US.

“The Servant” will be screened in the Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror section of the event.

The 9-minute long animated film, which has no dialogue, has been selected among 3000 short animations submitted by 40 countries to the event.

It has so far screened at different national and international film festivals, winning over 20 awards including the Best Animation award at the 33rd Tehran International Short Film Festival in 2016.

The story is about a writer who catches an insect in a glass. Instead of following his first impulse to kill it, he lets his captive bug live and grow. Over time, however, the roles of prisoner and guard threaten to swap.

Rhode Island International Festival will run from October 19-27, 2019.

HJ/4722001

News Code 150251

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News