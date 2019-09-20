Farnoosh Abedi’s 'The Servant' goes to Rhode Island Festival

“The Servant” will be screened in the Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy & Horror section of the event.

The 9-minute long animated film, which has no dialogue, has been selected among 3000 short animations submitted by 40 countries to the event.

It has so far screened at different national and international film festivals, winning over 20 awards including the Best Animation award at the 33rd Tehran International Short Film Festival in 2016.

The story is about a writer who catches an insect in a glass. Instead of following his first impulse to kill it, he lets his captive bug live and grow. Over time, however, the roles of prisoner and guard threaten to swap.

Rhode Island International Festival will run from October 19-27, 2019.

HJ/4722001