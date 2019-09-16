‘Copper Notes of a Dream’ goes to DMZ Docs in S Korea

The Iranian film will be competing with 9 other titles in the international competition section of the festival, the winner of which will be introduced to the Academy Awards.

'Copper Notes of a Dream' is about a ten-year-old Palestinian refugee, Malook, who lives in Jarmuk, a suburb of Damascus in Syria, which is ruined during the war with ISIS. Malook dreams of becoming a singer. Together with his older sister Ghofran, he is planning to organize a concert with professional musicians.

To earn money for the concert, Malook and some friends pull the copper lines out of the walls of empty buildings that are riddled with bullets and rockets and write apologies for their theft on the walls, in hope the people who have fled ever return.

DMZ International Documentary Film Festival also known as DMZ Docs, is a South Korean film festival for documentary films jointly presented by Gyeonggi Province, Paju and Goyang.

Launched in 2009, it is held annually for seven days less than twenty kilometers from the Korean Demilitarized Zone, and showcases films dealing with "peace, coexistence and reconciliation."

The 11th edition of DMZ, which is an Oscar-qualifying festival, will be held on 20-27 September 2019.

