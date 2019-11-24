Reporters of 22 foreign media outlets travelled to Iran last month: Culture Ministry

According to the statement of Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's press office which was published on Sunday, as many as 43 reporters and news teams from 22 foreign news outlets traveled to Iran in the month of Aban (October23-Novemeber23) after they received visas.

The statement added that the trend had been going on over the past months and visas had been issued for representatives of foreign media, including news agencies, radio and television, newspapers and magazines, news websites, documentaries, and other different newsgroups.

News and video coverage of different occasions, making documentaries, news and video reporting, carrying out interviews as well as tours across the country to prepare reports on tourism and showcase ancient and historical places in Iran have been the most important areas of focus of the foreign media on in their reporting on the country, according to the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance's Press Office.

“Currently, there are about 150 international media outlets operating in Iran that have bureaus, and other media outlets that do not have bureaus are granted long-term licenses on request,” the statement further reads.

