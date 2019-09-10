Zarif rejects Netanyahu's nuke claims, says he ‘cries wolf’ on Iran

Netanyahu claimed on Monday that the Islamic Republic had carried out an alleged activity at a place, which he claimed used to be situated south of the central Iranian city of Isfahan, towards obtaining nuclear arms. Without providing further details or specifying when such supposed practice had gone underway, he went on to allege that Iranian officials “wiped out” the putative center after it was discovered by Israel agents.

Reacting to the baseless claim, Zarif tweeted on Monday, “The possessor of REAL nukes cries wolf—on an ALLEGED “demolished" site in Iran.”

He was pointing to multiple reports and accounts by reputed personalities identifying Israel as the only possessor of nuclear arms in the Middle East. That evidence includes The Sunday Times’ historic report of 1986 that first broke the story on a tip-off from former Israeli nuclear technician Mordechai Vanunu, and former US president Jimmy Carter’s similarly head-turning revelation that the occupying regime was in possession of hundreds of nuclear warheads.

Zarif added in his tweet that the Israeli premier was mindlessly trying to foment a war against Iran as part of the “B-Team.”

The hawkish group referred to as such by Iran's foreign minister is also comprised of US National Security Adviser John Bolton, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The top diplomat has repeatedly condemned the foursome for their efforts to subject Iran to economic terrorism and bring about military aggression targeting the Islamic Republic.

“He & B-Team just want a war,” Zarif said, “no matter innocent blood & another $7 TRILLION,” referring to the amount Washington has admitted to spending in the Middle East and Central Asia towards military operations.

Zarif finally recalled Netanyahu’s remarks back in 2002, during which the Israeli premier promoted US-led military aggression against Iraq by claiming that it would hugely benefit the region.

The United States led its allies in the invasion a year later. The war was ensured by devastating sectarian conflict and chaos in the Arab country and elsewhere in the region. The tumultuous aftermath also paved the way for the emergence of Takfiri terrorists in the region.

“Remember his “GUARANTEE” of "positive reverberations" in ’02?” the tweet read and also incorporated a video of Netanyahu’s giving the pledge.

“This time, he assuredly won’t be on the sidelines watching,” Zarif concluded, suggesting that the Israeli politician was trying to engulf the region in another destructive conflict.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

MNA