Friendly ties between Iran, Bolivia are expanding

Bolivia attaches great importance to its relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, because, Iran has always had amicable relationship based on mutual respect with Bolivia and other countries which is the fruit of active diplomacy of the Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, she added.

The ambassador termed Iran as a country that respects and honors international deals and lives up to all its commitments within the framework of international rules and regulations.

She pointed to the US all-out economic war waged against the Islamic Republic of Iran and termed it as an inhuman and criminal act.

Bolivian ambassador to Iran lashed out at efforts made by Trump administration to cut routes of Iran’s trade and business with other countries in the world.

She slammed the international community for its silence against US acts, saying that Washington perpetrated crimes against the Iranian people in line with achieving hegemonic goals

While emphasizing on the ‘strong and iron will of Iran for progress and development’, she praised the key role of Iranian men and women in resisting against arrogant powers during four decades since the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Bolivia enjoy high potentials and capacities for developing and expanding their bilateral trade and economic ties, she said, adding, “factors such as geographical location and sanctions have caused trade volume between the two countries experience a significant decline.”

MA/IRN83469893