Death toll in South Korea plane crash rises to 176

TEHRAN, Dec. 29 (MNA) – The death toll from the plane crash in South Korea has risen to 176 people, while three more were reported missing, Yonhap news agency reported citing local authorities.

The plane carrying 175 passengers and six crew members veered off the runway while landing at Muan International Airport in the country's southwest. It reportedly crashed into a concrete wall and burst into flames.

"After the plane collided with the wall, passengers were thrown out of the aircraft. The chances of survival are extremely low," the official reportedly said.

An operation was underway to retrieve the bodies. Two crew members were rescued and transported to Seoul for treatment. Their injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening.

