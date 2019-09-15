Iran to attend at 46th Baghdad International Fair

Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization is planning to open Iranian pavilion at the event which is scheduled for November 1-10.

The Iranian pavilion will aim to bolster the presence of Iranian companies in target markets, establishing mutual relations with the foreign companies participating in the exhibitions, and ultimately promoting a successful and sustainable presence in the regional markets.

Just like the previous round of the exhibition, the Iranian companies will showcase various types of products, including food industry, textiles, detergent, cosmetics, chinaware, metal products, machineries, handicrafts.

Established in 1968, Baghdad International Fair (BIF) is the largest annual international exhibition and promotional event in Iraq.

