Iran participates in Int'l Consumer Product Fair in Pakistan

The participation of eight Iranian companies is the largest number of foreign companies in the event which will conclude on Sunday, February 27th after three days.

The Iranian companies are displaying home appliances, confectionery products, soaps and detergents, and health equipment at the event.

Hassan Nourian, the Consul General of Iran in Karachi said that after the significant presence of Iranian companies in the 17th Industry, Machinery, and Renewable Energy Exhibition in Karachi in November last year, the presence of Iranian companies in another international event in the eastern neighborhood is a major step to expand bilateral economic cooperation.

Referring to the efforts of the Iranian Consulate General in Karachi to strengthen trade and economic activities between the two countries and use effective opportunities to attend exhibition events, he expressed hope that the Pakistan International Trade Fair will help the two countries to exploit each other's capacities.

Karachi International Exhibition along with the Islamic Republic of Iran will be hosting several other foreign and domestic manufacturers, investors, and companies.

