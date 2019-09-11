Iran’s major pharmaceutical expo slated for late Sep.

The exhibition will cover an area of 35,000 sq.m at Tehran’s Mosalla, with 550 participating exhibitors from all over the world, and over 30,000 expected visitors.

It is the biggest pharmaceutical event of the MENA region and a hub for the regions market, with half a billion potential consumers.

“Germany and China have been the most active participants in the previous editions of Iran Pharma Expo, and in this edition, they have also showed keen interest in participating in the sectors of equipment and API and their loyal clients in Iran,” the event’s director, Leili Chegini said.

The exhibition aims at presenting the latest achievements and innovations in pharmaceuticals and related industries; Introducing the existing capacity and potential in active pharmaceutical companies; Influencing the domestic and international pharmaceutical market; Connecting with domestic and international scientific research centers; and creating a platform for international trades in pharmaceuticals and related industries.

The fifth Iran Pharma Expo will be held on 24-26 September 2019, at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla of Tehran.

