Police seized 763 kg drugs in Shahr-e-Rey

The Prosecutor General of Shahr-e-Rey Ali Malakooti said on Sunday that following the intelligence operations, the police forces seized 7600 kilograms of hashish during an operation in Shahr-e-Rey, adding that the large haul was found in a car.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/FNA13980707000626