  1. Politics
29 September 2019 - 15:53

Police seized 763 kg drugs in Shahr-e-Rey

Police seized 763 kg drugs in Shahr-e-Rey

TEHRAN, Sep. 29 (MNA) – The Prosecutor General of Shahr-e-Rey said that 763 kilograms of illicit drugs were seized in Shahr-e-Rey, Tehran Province of Iran.

The Prosecutor General of Shahr-e-Rey Ali Malakooti said on Sunday that following the intelligence operations, the police forces seized 7600 kilograms of hashish  during an operation in Shahr-e-Rey, adding that the large haul was found in a car.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past four decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

MNA/FNA13980707000626

News Code 150618

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News