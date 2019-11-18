Tehran to host 12th Iran Organic Festival tomorrow

The Head of Iran Organic Association Seyyed Reza Nourani made the remarks on Mon. and said, “organic crops will be offered at 30 percent discount to public in this festival.”

Different types of agricultural products such as honey, herbal tea, pomegranate, citrus fruits, and dried nuts and organic cosmetics will be showcased in this festival, he added.

Today, organic products are considered as a factor for the prevention of diseases in a way that preventive policies are prioritized to the treatment, so that use of organic products is useful for the prevention of many diseases, Nourani added.

Production of organic products is very useful for the generation of employment in the country which can play a very effective role in health of people.

He further noted that $43 million worth of organic products, ranging from organic pistachio to dried nuts, medicinal herbs and cosmetics, were exported to different countries last year (ended March 20, 2019).

It should be noted that 12th Iran Organic Festival will wrap up on Nov. 22.

