Iran’s export of non-oil goods up by 6% last year: PBO

According to the Plan and Budget Organization (PBO), a report on the performance of Rouhani's government in the economic sector showed that the export of non-oil commodities, with gas condensates included, hit $44.310 billion last year, recording about a 5.9 percent hike compared to 2013.

According to this report, the export of non-oil goods, with gas condensates included, hit $41.847 billion in 2013.

Also, statistics showed that the import of goods decreased in the same period and dropped from $49.709 billion in 2013 to $42.612 billion in 2018, registering a 14.3 percent decline.

The non-oil trade balance, which was a negative $8 billion in 2013, became positive and reached about $2 billion last year (ended March 20, 2019).

Exports of gas condensates was nearly reduced by half last year as compared to 2013. However, the export of petrochemicals and other products increased last year and hit about $14.25 billion.

