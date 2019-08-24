VP Sattari unveils 6 homegrown pharmaceuticals

The new six products include Metformin Hydrochloride, Celecoxib, Pregabalin, Vitamin A1, Escitalopram and Diltiazem hydrochloride.

The most important among the named ones is Metformin Hydrochloride, which a widely prescribed drug for treating type 2 diabetes. Metformin is often the first medication that will be prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes. Metformin helps to lower blood glucose levels by reducing the amount of glucose produced and released by the liver, and by increasing insulin sensitivity.

Based on the recent report of the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2019, major portion of requirements of Iran’s pharmaceutical market are provided by the domestic companies.

Domestic companies hold about 70 percent of $4.5 billion pharmaceutical market of the country.

According to Sattari, Global Innovation Index (GII) in a report published in 2019 concentrated on studying and analyzing situation of innovation and capability of Iran in the pharmaceutical field with a focus on the biomedicines.

GII put the market value medical equipment in Iran at $2.5 billion, 30 percent of which is owned by more than 100 domestic producers.

Implementation of “Health Reform Plan” is one of the influential and effective steps launched in Iran in line with increasing accessibility to the services in the field of health, the report added.

