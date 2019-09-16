Iran’s steel ingot output hits over 8.5mn tons in five months

Major steel production complexes manufactured 1,676,592 tons of steel ingot in the last month of the current year (July 21 – August 21), registering a three percent growth as compared to the same period last year.

Moreover, 5,834,501 tons of steel products were manufactured in the first five months of the current year (March 21 – August 21), recording a nine percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade, 8,055,100 tons of crude steel were produced in the first four months of the current year (March 21 – July 21), showing a 7.1 percent growth as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

It is predicted that steel production capacity of the country will hit about 40 million tons by the yearend (March 20, 2020).

