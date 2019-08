From March 21 to July 21, 12.9 billion human drugs were produced in the country, showing a 9.6 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the data of the ministry, production of detergents recorded a 6.5 percent decline in the same period as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

About 198,500 tons of detergents were produced in the country in the same period.

