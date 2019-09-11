  1. Culture
'Room No. 13’ to take part at 3 intl. filmfests.

TEHRAN, Sep. 11 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘Room No. 13’, directed by kasra Tirsahar, will compete in three international film festivals in the UK and the US.

“Room No. 13” is about an author who becomes engrossed in what she writes and puts herself in the role of her characters.

The short film, produced and directed by kasra Tirsahar and written by Mohammad Taghi Khaterizadeh, will take part at the Lift-Off Global Network Sessions in the UK, scheduled for 13-20 October 2019.

It will then compete at the First-time Filmmaker Sessions in the UK, slated for 20-27 October.

Tirsahar’s short film has also made it into the competition program of New York Film Academy festival in the US. The event will be held on January 31st, 2020.

Marjohn Sheikhi

