Iranian filmmaker joins juries of 13th Batumi filmfest. in Georgia

She will be judging titles in the ‘BIAFF Doc films competition’, together with Krzystof Gierat (Poland) – Head of Jury, Karen Avetysian (Armenia), Oles Yanchuk (Ukraine), and Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili (Georgia).

Golmakani was born in Tehran into a family of journalist and artist. At the age of 18, she moved to Paris to follow her studies in “Art history” and “Cultural studies”. Her PhD studies subject at Sorbonne University is focused on “Influence of Iranian masters on young filmmakers”.

She started to make movies after she moved back in Iran. She has made documentaries and making-of for several movies of notable Iranian directors such “Today” and “Daughter”, both directed by Reza Mirkarimi, “A Special Day”, directed by Homayoun Asadian, and “Sara and Aida” by Maziar Miri.

BIAFF, slated for September 15 – 22, focuses on art-house cinema.

The screening program of this year’s festival include three Iranian titles: feature 'Castle of Dreams', directed by Reza Mirkarimi, which will be taking part at the international feature films competition section; while “Delirium” by Vahid & Navid Nami and “Sea Swells” by Amir Gholami will be taking part at the short films competition program.

