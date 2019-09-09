'Castle of Dreams' goes to Batumi filmfest. in Georgia

In its third international screening, Reza Mirkarimi's feature "Castle of Dream" will take part at the international competition section of the 13th edition of Batumi International Art-House Film Festival (BIAFF) in Georgia.

The festival, slated for September 15 – 22, focuses on art-house cinema. BIAFF festival’s major sections include - International Competition (Feature, Doc and Short sections), Retrospectives, Meet the Jury, Master Collection, etc. Beside film screenings, the festival program includes various workshops, master classes and industry events.

"Castle of Dream" has recently won three top prizes in its first international screening at the 22nd Shanghai International Film Festival in China, including the Golden Goblet prize for best film, best director prize for Reza Mirkarimi, and the best actor award for Hamed Behdad, which he shared with Chang Feng for 'The Return' (China).

The feature is about a 42-year-old man, Jalal, who murders a family in a car crash. The murder, however, is considered as involuntary manslaughter in court.

Mirkarimi’s film will next take part at the 38th Vancouver International Film Festival in Canada, slated for September 26 - October 11, 2019.

