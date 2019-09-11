'Gold Runner' to vie at Duhok Filmfest. in Iraqi Kurdistan

Produced by Mansour Sohrabpour, the film will have two screenings on September 11-12 in the World Cinema section of the 7th Duhok International Film Festival in Iraqi Kurdistan.

"Gold Runner" will be competing in this section with other titles from France, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Albania, Croatia, Kosovo, Georgia, Bulgaria, Turkey, India, Macedonia, Chili, Argentina, Ukraine, Syria and Nepal.

Distributed by Arthood International Company, the film has also taken part in New Currents section of Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.

"Gold Runner" is Aslani's debut feature. The director has previously received several international awards as camera managers of numerous films.

Duhok International Film Festival, remembered by renowned director Yilmaz Güney, winner of the 1982 Cannes International Film Festival's Gold Palm Award, has been established to bridge the link between Kurdish filmmakers and directors around the world, as well as to create a cultural exchange between different nations.

The feature-length, short and documentary films will compete in competitive and non-competitive sectors of the festival such as "World Cinema ", "Kurdish Cinema ", "World Cinema Perspective", "Kurdistan Cinema Panorama", "Special Screening".

The 7th edition of the event will be held on Sep 9-16, with film screening in various venues including Congress, Duhok university and Mazi Mall in Duhok city.

MS