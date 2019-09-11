‘African Violet' goes to Busan filmfest. in S Korea

Directed by Mona Zandi Haghighi, the Iranian feature ‘African Violet’ will compete with other titles at the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section, which features new and representative films by Asian filmmakers.

”African Violet” is the story of Shokoo (Fatemeh Motamed) who is past her fifties and second time married. When she learns her first husband has been put to a retirement house, she decides to intervene against this inconsiderate choice of their children. With (obviously not that eager) consent of her current husband Reza (Saeed Aghakhani), she moves Fereydoun (Reza Babak) into their house. This move disrupts the routine of the household.

The film won the Special Jury Award at the 6th edition of Tripoli Film Festival in Lebanon.

Other Iranian titles announced to be taking part at the 'A Window on Asian Cinema' section of Busan include Shahed Ahmadlou’s black comedy “Cinema Donkey”, "7.5" directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and “Suddenly A Tree” directed by Safi Yazdanian

The 24th edition of Busan International Film Festival will be held on October 3-12, 2019. The focus of the BIFF is introducing new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries.

