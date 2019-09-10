  1. Politics
10 September 2019 - 21:25

Trump fires Bolton for 'many disagreements'

Trump fires Bolton for 'many disagreements'

TEHRAN, Sep. 10 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump abruptly fired his national security adviser John Bolton, saying on Tuesday he and Bolton had serious policy disagreements.

“I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning,” Trump said in a tweet.

“I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Adviser next week.”

This comes about 90 minutes before Bolton was expected to appear at a press briefing with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Bolton offered a different version of events than Trump, saying: "I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, ‘Let's talk about it tomorrow.’”

Trump had sometimes joked about Bolton's image as a warmonger, reportedly saying in one Oval Office meeting that "John has never seen a war he doesn't like."

MNA    

News Code 149896

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News