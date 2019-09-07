Blue Knowledge awards Iranian director of ‘Yeva’ Anahid Abad

The award was part of the ‘Marco Polo’ project of the Blue Knowledge – a cultural foundation established in 1992 with the initial aim of supporting cultural projects in Africa. Over the years, it expanded its activities to cover all cultural fields, including art, cinema, literature and music. Blue Knowledge organizes events, seminars and workshops and grants awards to spread and promote art across the world.

‘Yeva’ was screened on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 76th Venice International Film Festival which wrapped up today in Italy.The screening was scheduled by Blue Knowledge, which is set to fund the director’s next film project.

Written and directed by Iranian-Armenian Anahid Abad, ‘Yeva’ is the story of a young woman who is forced to flee Yerevan with her daughter Nareh. She would have to stand trial there because she allegedly killed her husband. Uncle Ruben and the remote village in Nagorno-Karabakh are her last chance to go into hiding. But the villagers recognize her from the days of war when she had cared for the wounded as a doctor at the front.

The 76th annual Venice International Film Festival was held from 28 August to 7 September 2019 in Italy. The prestigious festival opened with the screening of “The Truth”, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

