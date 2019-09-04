Iran’s ‘Yeva’ to be screened on Venice filmfest. sidelines

The screening has been scheduled by the Italian company Blue Knowledge, which is set to fund the director’s next film project.

Written and directed by Iranian-Armenian Anahid Abad, ‘Yeva’ is the story of a young woman who is forced to flee Yerevan with her daughter Nareh. She would have to stand trial there because she allegedly killed her husband. Uncle Ruben and the remote village in Nagorno-Karabakh are her last chance to go into hiding. But the villagers recognize her from the days of war when she had cared for the wounded as a doctor at the front.

‘Yeva’ managed to snatch the Best Film award at the 14th Rolan - International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Yerevan, Armenia.

The 76th annual Venice International Film Festival is currently being held from 28 August to 7 September 2019 in Italy. The prestigious festival opened with the screening of “The Truth”, directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda.

