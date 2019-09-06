FM Zarif meets with Indonesian counterpart for bilateral talks

In this meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral relationship, latest issues in the international arena and also in the Islamic world.

Moreover, the two sides emphasized on developing and depending bilateral relationship due to the high capacities and capabilities of the two countries.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expounded on the principled approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran with regards to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the current situation and emphasized the need for compliance of other parties with their commitments under the deal.

Supporting the increase of political talks and mutual cooperation with regard to the important issues in the Islamic world especially Palestine and continuation of consultations with regards to the important issues in the region and also in Islamic Cooperation Organization (IOC) as well as other international assemblies were of the other issues that discussed between Iranian and Indonesian foreign ministers.

Before meeting with Marsudi, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif signed the Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s Guest Book.

Upon his arrival at Soekarno Hatta Cengkareng Airport, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his entourage were welcomed by Ambassador Octavino Alimudin, accompanied by the Director of South and Central Asia of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdy Piay.

At the first leg of his Asian tour began on Tuesday night, Zarif met and held talks with Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Mumen and Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Chaudhry on Wednesday.

MA/IRN83466816