Zarif returns home from 2nd Asian tour

At the first leg of his trip, Zarif visited Bangladesh Tuesday night.

The Iranian diplomat held talks with the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Mumen and Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Chaudhry on Wednesday.

The tour then took Zarif to Indonesia Thursday night.

Upon his arrival at Soekarno Hatta Cengkareng Airport, Zarif and his entourage were welcomed by Ambassador Octavino Alimudin, accompanied by the Director of South and Central Asia of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdy Piay.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister met with his counterpart Retno Marsudi, where the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral relationship, latest issues in the international arena and also in the Islamic world.

The Asian tour was Zarif's second diplomatic tour

