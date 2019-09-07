  1. Politics
Zarif returns home from 2nd Asian tour

TEHRAN, Sep. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Tehran early Saturday after trips to Bangladesh and Indonesia, which marked the second round of his Asian tour in the past month.

At the first leg of his trip, Zarif visited Bangladesh Tuesday night.

The Iranian diplomat held talks with the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Foreign Minister Abdul Mumen and Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament Shirin Chaudhry on Wednesday.

The tour then took Zarif to Indonesia Thursday night.

Upon his arrival at Soekarno Hatta Cengkareng Airport, Zarif and his entourage were welcomed by Ambassador Octavino Alimudin, accompanied by the Director of South and Central Asia of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdy Piay.

During his visit, the Iranian foreign minister met with his counterpart Retno Marsudi, where the two sides exchanged their views on the bilateral relationship, latest issues in the international arena and also in the Islamic world.

The Asian tour was Zarif's second diplomatic tour which started from Dhaka where he discussed bilateral ties, regional and international developments with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

