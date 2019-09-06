Spox announces details of Zarif’s letter to EU foreign policy chief on ‘Iran’s 3rd step’

In his letter sent to Mogherini, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif announced that Islamic Republic of Iran will halt all its commitments stipulated in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in the field of nuclear research and development (R&D) as of Fri. Sept. 6.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif sent a letter to EU Foreign Policy Chief Mogherini on Sept. 5 and declared, “due to the consequences as a result of US pullout from JCPOA, reimposition of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran and inability of three European countries to live up to their commitments within the framework of JCPOA and in joint commission statements, Islamic Republic of Iran will halt all its commitments stipulated in JCPOA in the field of nuclear research and development (R&D) as of Sept. 6.

In this letter, it is emphasized that this move has been taken exactly in line with Iran’s rights under Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) especially according to the Paragraph 36 of the deal and in response to the widespread and consecutive violation of JCPOA within the past 16 months.

He went on to say that technical and operational details of halting Iran’s commitments in the field of nuclear research and development will be announced to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) subsequently.

At the end of the letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief, it has been emphasized that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to continue negotiations with the remaining parties in JCPOA at all levels in order to show its goodwill, stipulating that if the other sides involved in Iran’s nuclear deal live up to their commitments, Islamic Republic of Iran will return to JCPOA to fully implementation of its commitments, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi added.

MA/4712370