  1. Politics
6 September 2019 - 11:51

Indonesian Chairman of Supreme Court to visit Iran

Indonesian Chairman of Supreme Court to visit Iran

TEHRAN, Sep. 06 (MNA) – The chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia, Muhammad Hatta Ali will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the sidelines of his working visit to Indonesia in the context of the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif, Ambassador Octavino Alimudin had the opportunity to meet the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia, Muhammad Hatta Ali at the MA office building on September 5, 2019.

On this occasion, the Chairman was accompanied by a number of high officials. The meeting discussed various opportunities for cooperation in the field of justice between Indonesia and Iran. The meeting also discussed on the preparation of the planned visit of the Chairman of Indonesia Supreme Court to Iran in October 2019.

MA

News Code 149745

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News