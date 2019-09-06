Indonesian Chairman of Supreme Court to visit Iran

On the sidelines of his working visit to Indonesia in the context of the visit of the Iranian Foreign Minister, Muhammad Javad Zarif, Ambassador Octavino Alimudin had the opportunity to meet the Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Indonesia, Muhammad Hatta Ali at the MA office building on September 5, 2019.

On this occasion, the Chairman was accompanied by a number of high officials. The meeting discussed various opportunities for cooperation in the field of justice between Indonesia and Iran. The meeting also discussed on the preparation of the planned visit of the Chairman of Indonesia Supreme Court to Iran in October 2019.

