PG security to be provided by cooperation of regional countries

He made the remarks after his meeting with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Fri. and added, “it is for centuries that regional countries have provided the security of the Persian Gulf. Today, security of the Persian Gulf cannot be achieved without the cooperation and interaction of regional countries.”

He also pointed to the joint attitudes between Islamic Republic of Iran and Indonesia about Palestine and added, “Al-Quds (Jerusalem) is the first Qibla of world Muslims and the two countries of Iran and Indonesia pursue joint objectives in this field.”

In continuation of his Asian tour, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif met and held talks with his Indonesian counterpart on Friday. In this meeting, the two sides emphasized on broadening and deepening bilateral relations.

Supporting the increase of political talks and mutual cooperation with regard to the important issues in the Islamic world especially Palestine and continuation of consultations with regards to the significant issues in the region and also in Islamic Cooperation Organization (IOC) as well as other international assemblies were also discussed between Iranian and Indonesian foreign ministers.

MA/IRN83466835