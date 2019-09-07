Top commander reiterates Iran’s stance on regional security

Speaking in a local event in Qom on Saturday, Army’s first-in-command warned the trans-regional forces present in the region, saying, "In case they try to make the region insecure, they will experience the worst and the most insecure situation falling upon themselves.”

Major General Mousavi highlighted that the Iranian armed forces are always ready to ward off any threat that seeks to jeopardize the country’s security and integrity.

The army chief reiterated Iran’s firm stance against external threats, saying, the enemies have been trying to exert maximum pressure on the Iranian nation in the past years, but their efforts have come to nothing.

He stressed that “our enemies, including those following the US and the Israeli regime, have reached the end of the line in their adversaries against the Islamic Republic.”

