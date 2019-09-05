Enemies to perceive Iran’s real power on battlefield: IRGC chief

Speaking on an inspection visit to the Farsi Island on Thursday, The Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami described Iran’s military power as ‘impenetrable’ and ‘undefeatable’.

“The deterrence power of Islamic Iran is built on the basis of overcoming major enemies,” Salami said, adding “with Allah’s help, we will be readier than ever to defend the territorial borders, independence and the territorial integrity of our country through enhancing this [deterrence] power.”

The top IRGC commander further noted that the enemies have already seen the capabilities of Iran’s military equipment, adding that they will come to realize Iran’s real power on the battlefield.

