No Iranian official intends to negotiate with US

All wishes of US President Trump are a few minutes of negotiation with one of Iranian officials but the important issue is this that no one wants to talk with the United States.

He made the remarks on Fri. in a local ceremony in southern Bushehr province and said, “today, we all are committed to defend Islam by all our means, honoring Muslims and liberating them from the slavery of modern ignorance.”

Turning to the animosity of the United States and its allies against the Islamic Revolution and the Establishment, he emphasized, “Iran is the only country that US considers its lost credibility in negotiating with Iranian officials.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, IRGC chief commander pointed to the US initial 12 prerequisites for negotiating with the Islamic Republic of Iran and stated, “today, we can observe that US is much smaller than seen in psychological operations.”

Today, Islamic Republic of Iran owns high power and strength in the international arena and is the source of producing power, Salami stated.

“We are committed to defend the country, because, we are confident that victory and sovereignty of the noble nation of Islamic Iran will be the result of this resistance.”

Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami added, “today, political interaction of the world with the Islamic Republic of Iran is a sign of honor and a wish for US officials. All the aspirations of the President of the United States are a few minutes of talk with one of Iranian officials.”

MA/