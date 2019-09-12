Iranian nation united in face of enemy’s economic war: IRGC

He made the remarks Thursday in Aq Qala, Golestan province, in a ceremony held for inaugurating 2860 residential units which were restored after devastating floods hit the region in March 2019.

Salami said that the floods seemed to be a disaster at first but under the guidance of Islamic Revolution Leader and huge supports from the Iranian nation, it turned to a great gift. “The Iranian nation showed that they are greater than sanctions and enemies.”

He went on to say that IRGC has acted way beyond ethnic and religious boundaries, adding, “Guards are the children of these people and a firm stronghold to safeguard the nation.”

“Today not only IRGC protects people but also people protect IRGC against enemies,” he highlighted.

“Enemies’ pressure has strengthened the morale and motivation of the Iranian nation, made our country more advanced, independent and self-sufficient,” said the IRGC commander.

