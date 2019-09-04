West Azarbaijan enjoys great potentials: Omani envoy

He made the remarks in a Tuesday meeting with the Governor of the West Azarbaijan province Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari in Urmia.

Al-Birwani said that during the past six years of his tenure in Iran, economic and political ties between the two countries have been expanded but there is still way to go to arrive at the ideal point.

Iranian tourism minister will soon visit Oman, said the envoy, hoping that the visit would prepare the ground for more cooperation with the Iranian province.

The envoy is making a two-day trip to West Azarbaijan to get acquainted with potentials of the region and also discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

For his part, Governor Shahriari pointed to different capacities of the province in various fields such as trade, industry and tourism in the meeting.

He said that the province is ready to open a direct flight route to the Persian Gulf country which would facilitate trade ties.

