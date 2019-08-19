Iran envoy, Omani minister discuss expansion of bilateral ties

According to a report by Iranian Embassy in Muscat, the Iranian ambassador Mohammad Reza Nouri Shahroudi met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Said bin Saif al Kalbani, the Omani Minister of Social Development in Muscat on Monday.

According to the report, the two sides conferred on bilateral relations and issues of mutual interests in the meeting.

The Iranian diplomat referred to the presence of Iranians residing in Oman and stressed the necessity of constructing a social institute for Iranian nationals in cooperation with the Ministry of Social Development of Oman.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Said bin Saif al Kalbani, for his part, pointed to the good relations between Iran and Oman and expressed his readiness to help build the social institute for Iranian nationals in his country.

