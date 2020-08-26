  1. Iran
Austrian envoy:

Post-corona era, a chance for Iran and Austria to boost ties

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The Austrian Ambassador in Iran hailed historical relations of Iran and Austria, adding that the two countries can turn the threat of post-corona era into the opportunity of improving the economic relations.

Speaking in a meeting with Stefan Scholz, the Austrian Ambassador in Iran and the Governor of West Azarbaijan Province, Mohammad Mehdi Shahriari referred to capabilities  of the West Azarbaijan in the sectors of agriculture, industry, tourism, and culture, adding, "The province can use all these capabilities to establish extensive and purposeful relations with Austria."

Referring to the fact that Austria is one of the countries that Iran has had the most relations with after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Shahriari asserted, “Scientific, academic and economic exchanges have also strengthened relations between Iran and Austria.”

Austrian envoy, for his part, hailed historical relations of Iran and Austria as well as great capabilities of West Azerbaijan Province and stressed, “Organic agriculture, natural tourism and establishing small and medium-sized industries can be three strategies for developing relations between Austria and the Province.”

He also said that Iran and Austria can turn the threat of the post-corona era into opportunities in order to improve the economic cooperation between the countries.

Being proximate with Turkey and northern parts of Iraq, West Azerbaijan Province can seize the chance along with cheap energy and skilled labor to improve its economic relations, Scholz also said.

