Oman ready for more engagement with Iranian businessmen

He made the remarks at the meeting with the businessmen and members of the Urmia Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

Referring to Iranian province West Azarbaijan’s great potentials and capacities in different fields, Al-Birwani said that the province and Oman can cooperate in commercial, economic and tourism fields.

During the past six years of his tenure in Iran, economic and political ties between the two countries have been expanded but there is still a long way to reach the ideal point, he mentioned.

Omani ambassador said that the economic potential of West Azarbaijan province is unique, adding that he hope his visit will result in good achievements for two sides.

Referring to the joint meetings between the Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Oman in November, he noted that West Azerbaijan can introduce these capabilities at the upcoming meeting due to its unique capabilities.

West Azarbaijan enjoys great potentials and capacities in the field of tourism, the envoy said, adding that Iranian tourism minister will soon visit Oman and hopes that the visit would pave the way for more cooperation with the Iranian province.

Omani ambassador is making a two-day trip to West Azarbaijan to get acquainted with potentials of the region and also discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations.

Head of Urmia Chamber of Commerce Hassan Entezar, for his part, said that the province shares 967 kilometers of common border with three countries, has 5 border terminals and 33 industrial towns, as well as unique agricultural capacities which create great advantages and capacities for the province.

Oman can provide cooperation fields between West Azerbaijan province and African countries regarding to its high trade potential with these countries, as well as its bilateral economic relation with the province, Entezar mentioned.

