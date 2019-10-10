Iran’s policy preserving stability, security in Tajikistan: envoy

“Iran stood among the first countries that recognized Tajikistan’s independency and was the first country that established its embassy in Dushabe,” Saberi said addressing a conference in Tajikistan attended by the chairman and staff of the Tajik Strategic Research Center as well as representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the media and a group of Tajik foreign policy scholars, professors and researchers.

The Iranian ambassador emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran's policy is to maintain stability and security in Tajikistan, stating, Iran is fully prepared to transfer its experience to Tajikistan in fight against terrorists, particularly ISIS.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the 27 years of Tajikistan's independence, has accompanied it with important measures including the construction of the Independence Tunnel, the establishment of a joint plant of manufacturing tractors, food and dairy companies and etc., and has played a major role in achieving these goals.

The Iranian ambassador to Tajikistan was invited as a special guest to the Tajik Presidential Center for Strategic Research to deliver speech.

